Man charged with murder in April 11 shooting death at Kansas City, Kansas, house

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old man faces a second-degree murder charge in the April 11 shooting death of a man found outside a Kansas City, Kansas, house.

Martin Daniel Lopez is accused of killing Asael Linares, 35, who lived in the house in the 600 block of Ridgeview Avenue where he was shot, according to a news release from the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Linares was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Lopez is in the Wyandotte County Jail.

A judge set his bond at $250,000.

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