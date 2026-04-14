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Man charged with murder in April 11 shooting death at Kansas City, Kansas, house

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Nick Kastelan/KSHB
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old man faces a second-degree murder charge in the April 11 shooting death of a man found outside a Kansas City, Kansas, house.

Martin Daniel Lopez is accused of killing Asael Linares, 35, who lived in the house in the 600 block of Ridgeview Avenue where he was shot, according to a news release from the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Linares was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Lopez is in the Wyandotte County Jail.

A judge set his bond at $250,000.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

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