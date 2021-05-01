Man charged with murder in botched home invasion robbery in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is charged with murder after a botched robbery ended with one of the would-be robbers shot to death.

Antonio Johnson, 19, of Kansas City, Missouri, was charged Friday in Jackson County Court with second-degree murder, attempted robbery and armed criminal action.

Johnson, 17-year-old Elijah Lockhart, and two other men went to an Independence, Missouri, house early Wednesday to rob a resident of money and marijuana, according to court documents.

Johnson said the three men told him they needed money, the court document states.

The court documents say the men drove to a house in the 500 block of South Crescent, where Johnson and Lockhart went to the front door and Johnson tried to talk the resident into allowing him back in the house.

The resident refused and Johnson tried to force his way in.

Seconds later, Lockhart pointed a gun at the resident and another man in the house, the court document states.

That man pulled a handgun and fired several times.

Lockhart collapsed in the doorway and Johnson and another man ran back to the car, according to the documents.

The two men in the house also ran away.

Police were called to the house on reports of the sound of gunshots.

Officers found an unresponsive Lockhart on the ground near the front steps, according to the document.

The officers moved Lockhart to a safe location and he was declared dead.

An hours-long standoff ended when SWAT officers went inside the house and found it empty.

A Jackson County judge set Johnson's bond at $150,000, cash only.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .