Man charged with murder in July 21 stabbing death in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man faces a second-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of a woman on July 21 in Kansas City, Kansas.

KCK police found Latasha Williams, 43, of Kansas City, Kansas, dead in an apartment in the 700 block of Nebraska Avenue.

Police arrested Robert Simpson, 65, of KCK, at the crime scene.

Simpson is being held in the Wyandotte County Detention Center.

A judge set his bond at $150,000.

