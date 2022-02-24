Man charged with murder in Sedalia man's drug overdose

SEDALIA, Mo. — A Warsaw man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man who died from a drug overdose, police said.

Pettis County Prosecutor Phillip Sawyer charged Nathan Riga, 30, on Wednesday in the death of 24-year-old Micah Munro, of Sedalia.

Police said Munro died on Aug. 23, 2021. Toxicology tests later determined that fentanyl was the cause of death, The Sedalia Democrat reported .

Investigators determined Riga supplied Munro with a controlled substance just hours before he died, police said.

Riga was arraigned on Wednesday. Besides the murder charge, he is also charged with delivery of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

Online court records do not name an attorney for Riga.

