Man charged with murder in Sedalia man's drug overdose

SEDALIA, Mo. — A Warsaw man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man who died from a drug overdose, police said.
Pettis County Prosecutor Phillip Sawyer charged Nathan Riga, 30, on Wednesday in the death of 24-year-old Micah Munro, of Sedalia.
Police said Munro died on Aug. 23, 2021. Toxicology tests later determined that fentanyl was the cause of death, The Sedalia Democrat reported.
Investigators determined Riga supplied Munro with a controlled substance just hours before he died, police said.
Riga was arraigned on Wednesday. Besides the murder charge, he is also charged with delivery of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
Online court records do not name an attorney for Riga.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.