Man charged with murder in shooting death of woman in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman found in a car in Kansas City, Kansas.
KCK police arrested 25-year-old Brandon Wallace of KCK last week.
The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Haskell Avenue.
The victim, 19-year-old Adhel R. Deng of Olathe, Kansas, died on Jan. 26.
Wallace is in the Wyandotte County Jail. A judge set his bond at $250,000.
Detectives want more information on the case and urge those with information about the murder to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.