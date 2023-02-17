Man charged with murder in shooting death of woman in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman found in a car in Kansas City, Kansas.

KCK police arrested 25-year-old Brandon Wallace of KCK last week.

The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Haskell Avenue.

The victim, 19-year-old Adhel R. Deng of Olathe, Kansas, died on Jan. 26.

Wallace is in the Wyandotte County Jail. A judge set his bond at $250,000.

Detectives want more information on the case and urge those with information about the murder to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

