Man charged with murder in shooting near construction site in Merriam

Shooting and crash scene on Shawnee Mission Parkway
KSHB 41 News staff
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is accused of shooting and killing another man after a disturbance at a construction site in Merriam last year.

Larry Gunzenhauser is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jentre Demarkus Parker-White.

The incident happened on Nov. 22, 2024, in the 8800 block of Shawnee Mission Parkway.

About 8:15 a.m., police responded to a disturbance at a construction site in the area.

Officers learned that during the disturbance, gunshots were fired.

While responding to the incident, officers encountered a crash at the intersection of Johnson Drive and Slater Street.

Police responded and found Parker-White suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at a hospital.

Gunzenhauser is being held at the Johnson County Detention Center. His bond was set at $500,000.


