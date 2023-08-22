Watch Now
Man charged with murder in stabbing death of man in Northland

Posted at 7:06 PM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 20:06:47-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is charged with murder for allegedly stabbing a man to death in a basement apartment in the Northland.

Jonathan Dehaan is charged in Clay County Court with second degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police were sent on a prowler call and found Dehaan hiding in the corner of a backyard in the 400 block of Northwest 88th Street, according to a court document.

Dehaan had a knife in his right hand and his hand was covered with blood.

Officers found the victim, Daniel Lainson, 56, dead in a basement apartment from apparent stab wounds.

Investigators found out Dehaan came over to Lainson's apartment about 1 p.m. August 17 and stayed until at least 10 p.m., according to a court document.

No word on what led to the deadly stabbing.

Dehaan's bond was set at $1 million.

He will be back in court August 29 for a bond reduction hearing.


