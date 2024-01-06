Man charged with robbing two Johnson County QuikTrip stores

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is charged in Johnson County Court with two counts of robbery for allegedly robbing two QuikTrip stores last month.

Jamrio Wiley, 21, faces two counts of aggravated robbery.

The first robbery happened on Dec. 17 at an Overland Park QuikTrip and the second the next day at a Lenexa QuikTrip at West 95th and Monrovia streets.

Lenexa officers identified Wiley as a suspect and arrested him Wednesday during a traffic stop, according to Facebook post from the Lenexa Police Department.

A judge set Wiley's bond at $50,000.

He has a hearing scheduled for January 11.

