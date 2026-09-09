Man charged with second-degree murder in August fatal stabbing in Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Topeka man is charged with second-degree murder in the Aug. 30 stabbing death of a man in Lawrence.

Keisonn Lamont Smith Jr., 25, is also charged with intimidation of a witness or victim.

Smith made his first appearance Wednesday in Douglas County Court.

He is accused of stabbing McMillin Tutu, 20, in the chest and abdomen.

Smith is scheduled to return to court at 10 a.m. on Sept. 15 for a hearing.

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