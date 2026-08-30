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Kansas City man killed in overnight stabbing in Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence Police Department car
Lawrence Police Department Facebook
Lawrence Police Department car
Lawrence Police Department car
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LAWRENCE, Ks — A 20-year-old man from Kansas City, Missouri was stabbed and killed overnight near 7th Street and Massachusetts Street in Lawrence, Kansas.

Officers were called to the area around 2:40 a.m. due to a disturbance. They found the victim lying on the sidewalk.

LKPD says the victim was transported to an area hospital, but died from his injuries.

The suspect is at large. Investigators are still on scene gathering evidence, and people are asked to avoid the area.

LKPD is asking any businesses that may have cameras in the area, and any additional witnesses, to call dispatch at 785-843-0250.

You can also submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-TIPS.

This is a developing story.

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