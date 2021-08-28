Man charged with second-degree murder in Friday morning homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of another man Friday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Darryl A.D. Donegan, 29, faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action in Jackson County Court.

The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday in the 7900 block of East 112th Street.

Police found the victim, Kurreem Graves, in the driver's seat of his vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

Graves died at the scene.

Investigators found the Graves and Donegan, also known as "Ready," had been arguing Thursday night into Friday morning, a court document states.

A judge set Donegan's bond at $250,000, cash-only.

