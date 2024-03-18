Man charged with setting business partner/neighbor's car on fire after business failure cost accused $200,000

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man angry with $200,000 in business losses allegedly set fire to his Overland Park neighbor's 2006 Lexus GS300 and bragged about the crime, according to a court document released Monday.

William Frederick Vonsteiger, 35, is charged in Johnson County District Court with arson of a non-dwelling and criminal threat.

The Overland Park fire and police departments arrived at the victim's house just before 3 a.m. on March 5 and found the burning Lexus in the driveway, the court document states.

The victim told police, "cars don't just catch on fire for no reason," and said his neighbor, Vonsteiger, should be a suspect in the arson.

He also told police he and Vonsteiger had a business deal that went bad, the court document states.

In addition, Vonsteiger was allegedly angry that he had not been paid back his losses in the business.

A certified fire investigator from the Overland Park fire department found a small, clear jar and a black Bic lighter in the driveway.

Vonsteiger later admitted to another person he set the car on fire using a Mason jar he filled with gasoline, according to the court document.

He got into a start-up business with his neighbor involving organic THC and CBD, the court document states.

Vonsteiger also threatened to kill anyone who told police about him setting the car on fire, according to the court document.

He is scheduled to be back in court March 22 at 11 a.m.

