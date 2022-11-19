Man charged with shooting into an Independence apartment, killing a woman inside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is accused of killing a woman Wednesday night when fired shots into an Independence apartment.

Bobby Peoples III, 29, is charged in Jackson County Court with second degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Independence police found Nicolett Marshall shot to death about 9:40 p.m. in an apartment at 16905 E. Larkspur Lane.

Marshall's husband told police he and his wife had been staying at the apartment for about two weeks while his sister was out of town, according to a court document.

The husband, whose name is blacked out in the court document, said Peoples asked him to hold a .9mm handgun for him.

He told police Peoples is a convicted felon and Peoples did not want to carry two guns.

Peoples also carried a 1911-style .45-caliber handgun, the man told police.

The husband also told police he suspected Peoples broke out the back window of his sister's car two days before the shooting, the court document states.

Peoples called Marshall's husband and said he wanted to pick up his gun because someone wanted to buy the firearm.

The husband said he told Peoples he wanted to about what happened to his sister's windshield and fix the argument between them.

Peoples and his girlfriend came to the apartment about 10 minutes before the shooting began, according to the court document.

He yelled at Marshall's husband that he wanted his gun back and would start shooting if he did not get the gun, according to the court document.

The husband said Peoples pulled out his other handgun and began firing into the apartment.

He told police he took cover and heard his wife say, "Babe," and she walked a few feet and collapsed on the floor.

The husband told police he grabbed the .9mm handgun and shot at People's car as drove from the parking lot.

A judge set People's bond at $150,000, cash-only.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .