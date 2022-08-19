Man convicted for killing his wife, who was an Overland Park minister in 2018

A Johnson County jury convicted a man on Friday who murdered his wife — who was also an Overland Park minister — in 2018.

On Friday, Robert Harris was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder in the death of Tanisha Harris.

On Jan. 8, 2018, Robert Harris called Overland Park police to report that his wife had been missing.

During an interview with him, police became suspicious. He later admitted he had a role in Tanisha's disappearance.

Tanisha's body was found in Raymore, Missouri, but it's not immediately clear why Robert killed her.

Robert Harris will be sentenced on Nov. 3.

