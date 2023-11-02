Man convicted for string of home burglaries, sexual assaults in Shawnee in 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was convicted Thursday for breaking into three different homes and sexually assaulting victims in Shawnee in 2018.

William Louis Elliot, 23, was arrested in 2018 after the incidents occurred.

He was charged with three counts of aggravated burglary, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy by force and aggravated sodomy by force and rape.

At the time of the crimes, police said Elliot entered the homes through unlocked doors.

The crimes happened near Goddard and West 75th Streets and Caenen Street and West 55th Street.

A jury found Elliot guilty of the charges on Thursday. He's set to be sentenced at a different date.

