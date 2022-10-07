Man convicted in 2 rampages in Leavenworth County, including forcing family's car to slam into tree

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Tonganoxie, Kansas, man was found guilty Friday after forcing one family's car to crash into a tree and screaming he would hurt a customer in a Tonganoxie store.

Timothy Derrick, 46, was convicted of aggravated battery, aggravated endangering a child in one incident and criminal threat in a second incident, according to a news release from the Leavenworth County District Attorney's Office.

"It’s horrible how much this man has terrorized our community," Todd Thompson said in a statement in the news release. "We’re grateful no one was more seriously hurt and we can work to try and prevent anyone else from getting hurt.

The first incident happened Nov. 7, 2020, when Derrick walked into a G&P Country Mart in Tonganoxie and began screaming at customer that he would hurt him.

No reason was found for Derrick's actions in the store.

Just over a month later, Derrick forced a family's car off 4th Street in Tonganoxie.

A man, his wife and three children were in the car when Derrick's car sped in behind the family's car.

Derrick slammed into their car and the family tried to get away, but he managed to force the car off the road, hit a tree and land in a ditch.

An angry Derrick got out of his vehicle and screamed at the family, "Do you know why you're still alive. Do you know why you're not dead right now."

Leavenworth County deputies had to use a taser on Derrick when he refused to surrender peacefully.

No one in the family suffered serious injuries.

Derrick is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 4.

