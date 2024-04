KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lansing Correctional Facility inmate who pleaded guilty to a 2003 murder in Hutchinson, Kansas, died Monday at the prison, officials said.

Robert Blanchette, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell, according to a news release from the prison. He was declared dead a short time later.

The death is under investigation by the Kansas Department of Corrections and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Corrections.

