Man convicted in 2020 shooting of RideKC bus passenger

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was convicted for shooting a RideKC bus passenger last March, the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday.

Larry J. Harris, 52, was convicted of one count of first-degree assault and one count of armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Harris got into a confrontation with an unidentified victim at a bus stop on Independence Avenue. The victim boarded the bus in attempt to avoid further conflict.

The victim eventually exited the bus where near Olive Avenue and Independence Avenue where Harris was waiting and shot the victim.

A witness interviewed by detectives said she saw Harris at the bus stop.

The witness said Harris shot through the an open window striking the victim in the back.

Harris will be sentenced at a future court hearing.

