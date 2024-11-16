Man convicted of multiple felonies in July murder of woman in KCMO home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury found a man guilty of multiple felony charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman inside a residence back in July.

Juan Maiden was convicted of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action in the shooting death of DL O'Hara.

The jury recommended a life sentence on the murder conviction and 15 years on the other convictions.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said the shooting occurred July 23 in a house in the 500 block of Booth Avenue.

According to court records, police officers were dispatched to the residence and found O'Hara's sister outside with a neighbor.

They told officers that a shooting victim was inside with Maiden.

Officers entered the house through a window, knowing O'Hara was inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police found O'Hara and got her out of the residence through the window.

She was then transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

O'Hara's sister said she and O'Hara were in a bedroom talking when Maiden walked into the room and shot O'Hara.

Her sister then fought with Maiden before calling the police.

Officers eventually found Maiden in the basement.

Maiden will be sentenced at an upcoming hearing, officials said.

