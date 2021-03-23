Man convicted of rape in Lawrence might avoid second trial

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A Wichita man who was serving a 12-year prison sentence for rape before a judge ordered that he receive a new trial might not be tried a second time, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said Tuesday.

Albert Wilson, 25, was granted a new trial [apnews.com] last week after Judge Sally Pokorny ruled he had received ineffective counsel before he was convicted of one count of rape in 2019.

During a hearing on Tuesday, Valdez said her office planned to work with Wilson's attorneys to resolve the case without a second trial "so that we can hopefully get justice for both the defendant and the survivor," The Lawrence Journal-World reported [ljworld.com].

Wilson's next court date was scheduled for May 13. He has been released from prison.

A girl who was 17 at the time said that she met Wilson, who was 20, at a Lawrence bar on Sept. 11, 2016. She said he assaulted her at the bar and later raped her at his house while she was drunk.

During his appeal for a new trial, Wilson's attorneys focused on thousands of text messages on the girl's phone, which Wilson's original attorney did not present as evidence at the trial.

