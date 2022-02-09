Man convicted of setting woman on fire outside her Clay County home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A jury found a man guilty Tuesday of setting a woman on fire in January 2021 outside her Clay County, Missouri, home.

Tyrieke Robinson, 26, poured a bottle of gasoline on the woman and used a lighter to set her on fire, according to a news release from the Clay County Prosecutor's Office.

The jury found Robinson guilty of assault and armed criminal action in the Jan. 31, 2021, incident that left the victim with severe burns, the news release states.

Police found Robinson near the scene and arrested him.

Robinson told police he went to a gas station, pumped gas into a glass bottle and saw the victim leave her workplace, the news release states.

He attacked her a short time later.

Robinson will be sentenced on April 22 in Clay County Court.

