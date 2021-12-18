Man convicted of stabbing Air Force member to death sentenced to consecutive life sentences

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who stabbed a member of the Missouri Air National Guard to death was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences.

A Jackson County judge Friday sentenced Nicholas M. Webb, 61, of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

Webb stabbed and killed Cody Harter of St. Joseph, Missouri on May 5, 2018, on northbound Missouri 291 Highway and Interstate 435 in Lee's Summit, Missouri.

A Lee's Summit Police officer got to the scene and found Harter with a large wound on his chest and blood on and around his body, according to a court document.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police heard from a tipster a few days later who gave them Webb's name, his address and more information about him.

Lee's Summit detectives arrested Webb November 9, 2018 at a Pleasant Hill house, the court documents state.

Webb told police "that Harter was not dead because of him, the incident was no big deal to him and he did not hurt or kill Harter."

A jury convicted Webb of the charges in August 2021.

