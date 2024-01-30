Man crashes car with child inside after leading Cass County sheriff's deputies on car chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man trying to evade capture led Cass County Sheriff's Department deputies on a car chase Monday that ended in a crash.

The chase began about 4:30 p.m. when deputies tried to stop a vehicle on southbound Missouri Highway 7 near Creighton, Missouri, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's department.

Deputies used a tire deflation device that caused the suspect to lose control of the vehicle before it crashed in a field.

The deputies heard the sound of a child in the backseat as they arrested the driver, according to the Facebook post.

The child was checked out by an emergency medical personnel and returned to her mother who came to the crash site.

Deputies arrested the driver on a parole violation and more charges are expected to be filed.

