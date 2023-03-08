Woman crashes into 4 vehicles after stealing ambulance from KCMO hospital, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A thief stole an ambulance Tuesday afternoon from Research Medical Center and his high-speed escape attempt ended when the ambulance hit four vehicles and a tree.

The stolen ambulance driver needed medical attention and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The incident began just before 3 p.m. when the woman took a KCMO Fire Department ambulance from Research Medical Center's Emergency Ambulance Bay, according to police.

He sped west on Meyer Boulevard from the hospital and neared the exit ramp to southbound Bruce R. Watkins Drive when the multi-vehicle crash occurred.

The ambulance slammed into a gold Cadillac XTS, a silver Nissan Rogue, a white Nissan Sentra and a white Kia Optima, according to police.

Police said the drivers of the Cadillac and the Nissan Sentra suffered serious injuries. The drivers of the Kia and Nissan Rogue refused medical treatment at the scene.

The stolen ambulance went off the north side of the road, hit a tree, went down an embankment and stopped on Prospect Avenue.

The thief's identity has not been released.

Police are investigating the incident. No word on any charges.

