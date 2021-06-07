Man critically hurt in Independence shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence are investigating a shooting Monday that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
According to police, officers were dispatched out to the 500 block of N. Peck Ct., around 11:30 a.m. on a shooting.
Once on scene, they located the man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
This is a developing story that may be updated.
