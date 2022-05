KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured on Monday night.

The incident happened near east 22nd Street and Prospect Avenue at around 9:38 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene on reports of a shooting and found the man in the street.

No suspect information or any circumstances surrounding the shooting were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

