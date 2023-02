KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was critically injured in a shooting on U.S. 71 Highway at Red Bridge Road in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday night.

The shooting happened late Monday night at around 10:47 p.m.

Police responded to the scene and located the man shot inside a vehicle.

No word on what led to the violence.

A suspect wasn't immediately in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

