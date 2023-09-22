Man critically injured in Thursday night apartment fire in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man suffered critical injuries when he was trapped during an apartment building fire Thursday night in KCMO.

Fire crews found the man about 6:35 p.m. inside a first floor apartment in a four-story building in the 2700 block of Linwood Boulevard, according to a fire department news release.

The victim, believed to be in his 40's, suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

Crews prevented the fire from spreading from the man's apartment.

No other injuries were reported.

Fire investigators and Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Bomb and Arson Unit detectives are investigating the cause of the fire.

