Man dies in Tuesday night shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that killed a man on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened Tuesday night at around 8:35 p.m.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Ditman Road and someone pointed them down the road.

They later found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police believe an argument may have led to the shooting.

Initially, the man sustained life-threatening injuries in the shooting but later died.

No other information was immediately available.

