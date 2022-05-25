Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Man dies in Tuesday night shooting in KCMO

700 block of Pitman homicide
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Darrius Smith/KSHB
700 block of Pitman homicide.
700 block of Pitman homicide
Posted at 8:55 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 23:13:44-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that killed a man on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened Tuesday night at around 8:35 p.m.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Ditman Road and someone pointed them down the road.

They later found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police believe an argument may have led to the shooting.

Initially, the man sustained life-threatening injuries in the shooting but later died.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock