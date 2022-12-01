Man critically injured in Wednesday night shooting in Shawnee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Shawnee are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a parking lot in the 11000 block of Johnson Drive at around 6:40 p.m. and located the man suffering from a gun shot wound.

Shawnee police detectives and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office were working in collaboration on the investigation.

No suspect was information was available late Wednesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at (816)-474-TIPS (8477).

—