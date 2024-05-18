Man dead after shooting Saturday afternoon in 3400 block of Wyoming Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An adult male is deceased after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Wyoming in Kansas City, Missouri around 2:14 p.m.

Upon arrival, police located the victim dead at the scene.

KCPD is investigating the homicide.

