Man dead in early morning Kansas City, Missouri, shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating an early morning fatal shooting Saturday at 40th Street and South Benton Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to police, officers responded to a call at 5:15 a.m. on the sound of shots fired. While en route, KCPD received additional reports of a shooting victim.

Upon arrival to the scene, police say they located an adult male victim who appeared to have been shot.

EMS responded and announced the man died on the scene.

KCPD says nobody is in custody at this time.

Detectives are looking for witnesses and are searching the crime scene for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

An award of up to $25,000 may be given for information leading to an arrest in the case.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .