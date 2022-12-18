Man dead in overnight homicide at Independence apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after an overnight homicide at an apartment complex in Independence.

At around 3:30 a.m. the Independence Police Department responded to a "man down" call in the 1000 block of South Brookside Avenue.

Officers arrived to an apartment complex and located the victim inside a vehicle in a parking lot, according to IPD.

The man appeared to have suffered injuries from gunfire. He died before police arrived.

IPD is investigating the homicide.

Police do not have any information on suspects in the homicide at this time.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

