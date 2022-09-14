Man detained after displaying BB gun, knife near youth soccer practice at Leawood City Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who allegedly displayed a BB gun and knife near a field where a youth soccer practice was taking place was arrested on Tuesday evening in Leawood.

According to the Leawood Police Department, officers responded to reports of man who was armed at the Leawood City Park.

When police arrived, they detained the 31-year-old man. Police later determined the gun was a BB gun.

Police said the man didn't threaten anyone in the area with the BB gun or knife. He was taken into custody on a misdemeanor city charge.

