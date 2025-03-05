Man died Tuesday from injuries suffered in February when hit by car in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died Tuesday from injuries he suffered when he was hit by a car on Feb. 23 on Interstate 70 at Sterling Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

The victim's name has not been released.

Police said the crash happened just after 3 a.m. when the man was in the middle lane of eastbound I-70.

A red Honda Civic heading east on the interstate hit the pedestrian and knocked him to the ground.

The driver of the Honda Civic was not injured. He stopped and cooperated with police.

This was the 10th traffic death this year in Kansas City, Missouri, compared with 20 traffic deaths at this time a year ago. —

