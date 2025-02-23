Pedestrian critically injured in collision near EB I-70, Sterling

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian sustained critical injuries in a collision early Sunday on eastbound Interstate 70 near Sterling Avenue.

Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to the scene around 3 a.m.

An investigation of the collision revealed the pedestrian was in the middle lane of eastbound I-70 at Sterling when they were struck by a red Honda Civic traveling eastbound.

Police said the driver of the Civic remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

