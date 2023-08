KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man died at a hospital after being shot about 6:30 Wednesday night in a Kansas City, Kansas, house.

Police got calls about a shooting in 1900 block of North 8th Street and found the victim inside a house.

He died a short time later at a hospital.

The homicide is being investigated by the KCKPD Major Case Unit.

Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

