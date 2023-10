KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died after he crashed into a tree Wednesday morning while driving near Ward Parkway and West 66th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police responded to the area just before 10 a.m. on reports of a crash and found a Black Nissan Frontier had wrecked.

A preliminary investigation found the driver veered off the roadway and into the tree for unknown reasons.

Police didn't immediately released the man's name.

