KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died in a crash in Independence on Tuesday afternoon when he lost control and crashed into a tree, police said.

A preliminary investigation indicates Jose Zamora-Fierro, 27, was driving northbound on Noland Road at a high rate of speed in a Honda Civic.

As Zamora-Fierro approached Noland Road at Fair Street, he lost control and left the roadway, striking a tree.

He was transported to an area hospital and later died, police said.

Police continue investigating the crash.

—