Man dies after losing control, striking utility pole in Kansas City; impairment under investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died Thursday when he lost control of his car while driving, causing him to hit a utility pole and tree, Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

Police responded to the area near Troost and President Avenues about 6:55 p.m. on reports of a crash.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man was driving north on Troost Avenue in a silver Saturn Vue at a high rate of speed.

As he was driving, he lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway, striking the pole and tree.

He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Police said impairment is under investigation. A passenger suffered minor injuries in the crash.

—