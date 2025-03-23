Man dies after overnight shooting in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died Sunday after a shooting overnight in the Northland.

Kansas City, Missouri, police responded just before 2:30 a.m. to the 7800 block of N. Oak.

When officers arrived, several citizens were performing life-saving measures on a man with multiple gunshot wounds, per police.

The man was transported to an area hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries later Sunday morning.

The preliminary investigation revealed a verbal dispute may have occurred between the victim and another male before shots were fired. Police said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

A subject of interest has yet to be identified.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing as homicide detectives work to gather evidence and speak with witnesses.

—

