Man dies after shooting at Spring Lake Beach in Lathrop, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 44-year-old man died in a shooting Saturday night at Spring Lake Beach in Lathrop, Missouri.

An armed disturbance was reported at around 9:25 p.m. at Spring Lake Beach on Southeast Mohawk Drive.

Deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and officers with the Lathrop and Plattsburg police departments responded to the scene and were informed the shooter was at-large.

Law enforcement officials "quickly" located and arrested the 33-year-old suspect. The suspect is being held on "multiple" felony warrants from Kansas.

Medical aid was provided to people on the scene.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said 44-year-old Randy Turner, of Lathrop, died on the scene from gunfire injuries.

Detectives with the sheriff's office and the highway patrol are investigating the scene. A news release from Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish describes the scene as "complex."

Additional information will be released once charges are filed.

