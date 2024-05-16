Man dies after Tuesday shooting in 6500 block of Northwest Barry Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man passed away after he was shot Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

On Tuesday, Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to a disturbance in the 6500 block of Northwest Barry Road.

Officers located the victim who had been struck by gunfire.

The man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

On Wednesday, the man died from injuries, per police.

KCPD homicide detectives have taken over the case and the shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.