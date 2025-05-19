Man dies from injuries after being shot May 17 in Kansas City, Missouri

UPDATE, 6:40 p.m. | Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Zackery Matthews.

While the investigation remains ongoing, KCPD said detectives are "making headway identifying a subject of interest."

EARLIER | A man shot May 17, after a fight outside a residence in southeast Kansas City, Missouri, died Monday at a hospital.

Police said officers were sent at about 4 p.m. to a reported shooting at East 73rd Street and South Benton Avenue.

Officers found the victim in front of a residence.

The case is being investigated as the 61st homicide of the year.

There were 52 homicides at this time a year ago in Kansas City, Missouri.

