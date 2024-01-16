Man dies from injuries after bicycle crash in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has died from injuries after a Jan. 2 bicycle crash in Overland Park, Kansas.

The Overland Park Police Department said the crash took place at the intersection of West 95th and Hadley streets.

When police responded to the scene, the male bicyclist was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

OPPD said the man did not have any identification on him, so police asked the public to help identify the bicyclist.

On Tuesday, Jan. 16, police issued an update that the man was identified and his family was informed of the crash.

"The Overland Park Police Department would like to thank you for the large amount of tips from phone calls and social media posts," an OPPD spokesperson said in a statement. "We are fortunate to have such caring and vigilant citizens."

Police also said Tuesday the bicyclist succumbed to his injuries suffered in the crash.

OPPD said the man's family requests privacy at this time.

