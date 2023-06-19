Man dies from injuries after Friday night shooting near Kansas City's Askew Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died on Sunday from injuries in a shooting Friday night in the 1300 block of Askew Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department were dispatched to the scene at around 8 p.m. Friday on a reported shooting.

Once on the scene, police found the victim, Darryl G. Brown, 39, injured from apparent gunfire. Brown was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

KCPD officers took two subjects of interest into custody Friday night.

An investigation from KCPD detectives indicates that the shooting took place outside a residence in the 1300 block of Askew after a confrontation between Brown and the persons of interest escalated and Brown was struck by gunfire.

KCPD detectives were informed Sunday that Brown died from injuries.

Detectives from the KCPD Homicide Unit have taken over the case, as the shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

The subjects of interest were charged over the weekend. Homicide detectives will work with prosecutors to determine whether additional charges will be filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

