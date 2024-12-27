Man dies from injuries at hospital over 2 weeks after being shot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died at a hospital Thursday from injuries he suffered in a shooting that happened on Dec. 10.

Shortly before 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North Lawn Avenue on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim, later identified as 26-year-old Jaylen Andrews, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the doorway of an apartment complex.

Emergency medical personnel responded shortly after and transported Andrews to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, detectives were notified that Andrews had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This incident is under investigation by KCPD.

