KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died from injuries sustained in a shooting on July 21 in east Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

Just before 8 p.m., officers responded to E. 13th Street and The Paseo on reports of a shooting.

On arrival, officers were directed the victim, identified as 19-year-old Xavier Williams, who was unresponsive at the scene.

Williams was transported to an area hospital and detectives learned Friday he died from his injuries.

No word on led to the violence.

