Man dies from injuries sustained in June 15 shooting at Kansas City convenience store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has died from injuries he sustained in a shooting on June 15 at a convenience store, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said Wednesday.

Police responded to the 1300 block of east 89th Street at about 1:30 a.m. on that day.

When they arrived, the located the man, identified as 41-year-old Ryan O. Bowman, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Bowman was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, June 20, according to police.

An initial investigation revealed Bowman had been shot at a convenience store located at 700 east 85th Street.

Investigators developed a subject of interest and have submitted charges of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and felon in possession of a firearm.

