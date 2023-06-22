Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man dies from injuries sustained in June 15 shooting at Kansas City convenience store

police-tape.png
Matt Rourke/AP
police-tape.png
Posted at 9:39 PM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 22:41:26-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has died from injuries he sustained in a shooting on June 15 at a convenience store, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said Wednesday.

Police responded to the 1300 block of east 89th Street at about 1:30 a.m. on that day.

When they arrived, the located the man, identified as 41-year-old Ryan O. Bowman, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Bowman was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, June 20, according to police.

An initial investigation revealed Bowman had been shot at a convenience store located at 700 east 85th Street.

Investigators developed a subject of interest and have submitted charges of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and felon in possession of a firearm.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app