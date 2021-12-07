Man dies from injuries sustained in Nov. 28 KCMO shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died Tuesday from injuries he received in a late November shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 2 a.m. on Nov. 28, Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Montgall Ave, according to a department spokesperson.

Officers found Jamell Hornbeck, 32, unresponsive suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital with critical life threatening injuries.

KCPD detectives were informed Tuesday that Hornbeck had died from his injuries.

KCPD asks that anyone who has information on the incident to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

A reward for information leading to an arrest in this case could be up to $25,000.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .